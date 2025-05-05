Tree-Trimming Accident Sends Eden Valley Man to the Hospital

PAYNESVILLE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- An Eden Valley man was hurt in a tree-trimming accident Sunday.

The incident happened around 1:50 p.m. in the 26000 block of Stearns County Road 34 in Paynesville Township.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene where 62-year-old Daniel Ruprecht was cutting a large branch from a tree. The branch measured 20 feet long and was approximately 10 inches in diameter.

The sheriff's office says when the branch came down, it struck Ruprecht on the head, causing a laceration.

Family members at the scene rendered first aid until first responders arrived to take Ruprecht to the hospital.

