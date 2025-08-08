Tragic Tree Accident Claims the Life of Hillman Man
PULASKI TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Morrison County man is dead after a tree-felling accident on Thursday.
The sheriff's office received a report just before 1:00 p.m. of a man who had fallen from a tree in Pulaski Township. The site, on Circle Drive, is approximately four miles east of Harding.
The sheriff's office says emergency responders arrived to find that 57-year-old Daniel Dickman of Hillman had fallen to the ground.
Life-saving efforts by first-responders were unsuccessful, and Dickman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The sheriff's office says Dickman was 37 feet up in a tree and cutting it down in sections. One of the sections unexpectedly swung and struck the trunk, causing it to break. Authorities say Dickman fell to the ground before a portion of the tree landed on him.
