Boy Passes Away After Medical Emergency at Westwood Elementary
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Police have released some more information on a medical emergency at Westwood Elementary School.
First responders were sent to the school on Tuesday, September 16th, for a report of a student who wasn't breathing. Police say CPR was performed on a seven-year-old boy from St. Cloud before he was brought to St. Cloud Hospital.
The boy was then transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center, where he later died.
St. Cloud Police do not suspect any foul play and are working with the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office until a final determination can be made.
The St. Cloud Area School District also issued a statement indicating they conducted a full review of their response and operations and have counseling and support teams on-site for any students or staff who need assistance.
