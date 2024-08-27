Traffic Switch Coming to Highway 169 in Elk River

MnDOT

ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- The Highway 169 Redefine in Elk River will transition into another phase on Wednesday.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will switch drivers to the newly paved Northbound side of the highway overnight.

Highway 169 will remain one lane in each direction between Highway 10 and School Street until late October.

Main Street remains closed at the bridge and to Carson Avenue to the west. Main Street is open east of the bridge.

MnDOT says always be expecting changes as things open and close, especially at night when it is harder to see.

After the changeover, crews will begin working on completing the southbound lanes and the west side of Main Street to Carson Avenue.

