Tracy L. Reichert (Winsor), 54, Bemidji

November 26, 1965 - November 9, 2020

Tracy L. Reichert (Winsor) age 54 of Bemidji, passed away November 9, 2020 at Fairview Hospital in Minneapolis after a lengthy illness.

Tracy was born November 26, 1965 to parents Michael J. Winsor and Jenny L. Winsor (Whiteman) in Hibbing. She graduated from Hibbing High School in 1984 and studied at St. Cloud State University in St. Cloud. She worked many years for Fingerhut in St. Cloud, Golden Oaks Assisted Living Facility in Hermantown, and most recently, Sanford Health System in Bemidji.

Tracy will be remembered for living her Hippie fun loving ways and loved the outdoors, cooking meals for family and friends, gardening, animals and loved music of all kinds. One of her favorites was Supertramp’s Give a Little Bit of My Love to You. In her early 20’s Tracy selflessly donated a kidney to her mother which extended her life for many years, a gift we could never repay her for.

Tracy is preceded in death by her parents and grandparents; Mike and Helen Winsor; and mother-in-law, Virginia Reichert.

She is survived by her husband, David Reichert, Bemidji; daughters, Tara Darveaux (Brett Wheeler) Clearwater; and Chloe Darveaux, St. Cloud; former husband, Mark Darveaux and his son, Tyler Kruzel; brother, Joseph Winsor, Hibbing; sisters, Theresa Winsor (Dale Kilchesky) Stacy; and Christina Marano (Jim) Hibbing; nephews Eric Mattson (Kristi Hanson) and their 2 children, Hibbing; and Chris Mattson (Briana Cook) and their 2 children, Hibbing; niece, Gabrielle Marano (Matt Johnson), Fargo.

Tracy is also survived by her father-in-law, Thomas G. Reichert, St. Cloud; brother-in-law, Thomas P. Reichert (Anita) Richmond; nephews Matt Reichert (Theresa) and their 4 children, Richmond; and Tim Reichert (Elizabeth) and their 3 children, New Prague; brother-in-law, Mark Reichert (Ruth) Sartell; niece Kate Reichert, St. Cloud; nephew Eric Reichert (Theresa) St. Michael; brother in-law, Paul Reichert (Curt Rock), Rochester; niece Monica Guggenburger (Josh) and their 3 children, St. Cloud; nephew David Rock (Sita), Steamboat Springs, CO; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends.

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, no services are planned at this time. Condolences may be sent to David Reichert, 2521 Minnesota, Ave. Apt. 5, Bemidji, MN 56601

*Note-Tracy’s change of address; Heaven’s Pearly Gates, Heaven c/o God