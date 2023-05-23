Town Ball Weekly – May 23rd, 2023

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

Completing my tenth year at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, and Sobieski Skis, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer, Paynesville Pirates the Regal Eagles of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League along with Sobieski Skis, St. Stephen Steves, Avon Lakers, St. Wendel Saints, Opole Bears, Freeport Black Sox, Royalton River Dogs and Nisswa Lightning, throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games.

VICTORY LEAGUE

BUCKMAN BILLY GOATS 8 AVON LAKERS 6

(Friday May 19th)

The Billy Goats defeated their league rivals the Lakers, backed by a pair of doubles. The Billy Goats starting pitcher was Andrew Winscher, he threw four innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Matt Tautges threw five innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Billy Goats offense was led by Ben Thoma, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Andrew Ruckert went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Joe Kahl went 1-for-3 with a double for three RBIs and Jack Suska went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Noah Boser went 4-for-5 and he scored a pair of runs. Matt Tautges went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Matt Kummet went 1-for-4 for a RBI, No. 43 went 1-for-1 for a RBI and Travis Kahl was hit by a pitch.

The starting pitcher for the Lakers was Dominic Austin threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Matt Pichelmann threw two innings, he gave up seven innings, four runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Ryan Janzen went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Cole Wellmann went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Carter Holthaus went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Caleb Curry went 1-for-1 for a RBI. Carter Philippi went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Joe Dolan went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he was hit by a pitch. Reese Gregory went 1-for-5 and he scored two runs and Matt Meyer went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk.

ST. STEPHEN STEVES 12 RANDALL CUBS 4

(Saturday May 20th)

The Steves defeated their Victory League rivals the Cubs, backed by fifteen hits, including three doubles and they were aided by five walks. Jack Greenlund started on the mound for the Steves, threw 7 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded sixteen strikeouts. Derek Durant threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Steves offense was led by Brandon Waldvogel, he went 4-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Blake Guggenberger went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Nick Krippner went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Charlie Kent went 2-for-5 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run.Derek Durant went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run.Jack Greenlund earned a pair of walks, he was credited for a RBI and he scored two runs. Ben Oman went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Veterans Bo Schmitz went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Mathew Meyer went 1-for-4, he earned two walks and he scored two runs.

The Cubs starting pitcher Travis Wenzel, threw 7 1/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, eight runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Tucker Vetsch threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up five hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Cubs were led on offense by Lawrence Filippi, with a double for three RBIs and Andrew Marod was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Travis Wenzel went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Rocky Drew went 1-for-4. Alex Gwost had a stolen base, Carter Natvig and Tucker Vetsch both earned a walk and both scored a run.

ST. STEPHEN STEVES 5 PIERZ BREWERS 1

(Sunday May 21st)

The Steves defeated their league rivals the Brewers, backed by twelve hits, good defense and good pitching performances. Jake Schelonka started on the mound, he threw 7 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Derek Durant threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Steves offense was led by Brandon Waldvogel, he went 3-for-4 for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Jake Schelonka went 2-for-5 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Jack Greenlund went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Mathew Meyer went 1-for-5. Blake Guggenberger went 2-for-5 and he scored two runs, Andrew Wollak went 1-for-4, Logan Siemers earned a walk and Derek Durant scored a run.

The Brewers starting pitcher was Cody Kimman, he threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Pete Schommer threw three innings in relief, he gave up four hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Jonah Prokott, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for one RBI. Rylee Rausch went 1-for-3 with a double and he was hit by a pitch and Peter Schommer earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Nathan Solinger went 2-for-3 with a double and Kruschek earned a walk.

NISSWA LIGHTNING 6 SOBIESKI SKIS 0

(Sunday May 21st)

The Lightning defeated their league rivals the Skis, backed by ten hits, including five doubles, good defense and a very good pitching performance. Nate DeChaine started on the mound for the Lightning, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Lightning offense was led by Jeremiah Piepkorn, he went 2-for-5 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored a run. Kody Ruedisili went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Gates Cook went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Chris Pederson went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Tyler Wittwer went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Nate DeChaine went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Sam Peterson went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Matt Casperson went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI.

The Skis starting pitcher was Jake Kapphahn, threw six innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Dusty Parker threw two innings in relief, he gave up seven hits, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. The Skis offense was led by Zach Opatz, he went 1-for-3 with a walk, Jake Kapphahn went 1-for-3 and Collin Eckman went 1-for-4.

BUCKMAN BILLY GOATS 15 ST. WENDEL SAINTS 5

(Saturday May 20)

The Billy Goats defeated their league rivals, backed by eighteen hits, including three doubles and a home run, they had seven players with multi-hit games. Noah Boser threw a complete game, he gave up five hits, five runs, six walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Billy Goats offense was led by Andrew Rueckert, he went 2-for-5 with a home run for six huge RBIs. Rylan Robinson went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Lane Girtz went 3-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Jack Suska went 3-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a trio of runs. Ben Thoma went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored two runs and Eric Buffington earned a walk and he scored a run. Travis Kahl went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored a pair of runs. Matt Kummett went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of run. Noah Boser went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run.

The Saints starting pitcher Austin Dickmann, threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up eighteen hits, fifteen runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts. The Saints offense was led by Peter Schumer, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs. Logan Harren went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs. Brandon Dickmann went 1-for-1 with a double, he earned three walks and he scored a pair of runs.. Jake Ethen went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Tyler Huls went 1-for-3. Rolando Ramos earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs and Austin Dickmann earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch.

FREEPORT BLACK SOX 6 ROYALTON RIVERDOGS 3

(Sunday May 21st)

The Black Sox defeated their league rivals, backed by eleven hits, including two triples and a pair of doubles. The Black Sox starting pitcher was Andrew Kerzman, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Carter Neuenschwander threw three innings in relief to close it out, he gave up three hits, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Black Sox offense was led by Cody Rose, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Matt Johnson went 2-for-4 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run. Iver Papke went 1-for-3 with a triple for a RBI and Isaac Sawyer went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Mason Toutges went 1-for-4 with a double for one RBI and he scored a run and Carter Neuenschwander went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Bryan Benson and Jake Braegelmann both went 2-for-4 and both scored a run. Trevor Sawyer went 1-for-4 and Isaac Sawyer earned a walk.

The Riverdogs starting pitcher was righty Zach Leibold, he threw a complete game, he gave up eleven hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts. The Riverdogs offense was led by Joe Gaida, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Zack Cekalla went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Ethan Walcheski went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Brady Brezinka went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Tyler Jendro went 1-for-2 with a double and he earned a walk and Nate Benusa went 1-for-5. Grayson Suska went 1-for-3, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run, Nathan Psyck went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Ryan Snyder earned two walks.

OPOLE BEARS 10 PIERZ BULLDOGS 4

(Sunday May 21st)

The Bears defeated their league rivals the Bulldogs, backed by fourteen hits, aided by six walks. The Bears put up seven big runs in the seventh inning and they never looked back. The starting pitcher for the Bears was Isaiah Folsom, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Max Posch threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, three runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Hunter Ahrens threw one inning in relief to close it out, he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Bears offense was led by Alex Lange, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Hunter Boeckermann went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Dierks Opatz went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and Jordan Schmitz went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Dominick Hoikka went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Drew Lange went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Tate Lange went 1-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs and Austin Lange earned two walks and he scored a run. Isaiah Folsom went 1-for-4 and Max Posch went 1-for-1.

The Bulldogs starting pitcher was Chase Becker, he threw six innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Aiden Micholski threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up five hits, seven runs, one walk and he had one strikeout. George Toops threw 1/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up two hits, Link Toops threw one inning and he gave up two hits and Keagan Frisbie threw one inning, he gave up one hit.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Max Barclay, he went 2-for-4 with a triple for a RBI and he scored two runs. Charles Boser went 1-for-3 for a RBI an Nathan Posch was credited for a RBI. Chase Becker earned a walk and he scored a run and Jakob Wind was hit by a pitch.

CENTRAL VALLEY

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 5 WATKINS CLIPPERS 2

(Sunday May 21st)

The Rockies defeated their league rivals the Clippers, backed by nine hits and very good pitching performances. Cole Fuchs started on the mound for the Rockies, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Trevor Lardy threw one inning in relief to close it out.

The Rockies offense was led by Austin Dufner went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. David Jonas went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Brady Blattner was credited for a RBI. Evan Acheson went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Tyler Geislinger went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Jordan Neu went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Cole Fuchs went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Luke VanErp earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Clippers starting pitcher was Carter Block, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Dustin Kramer threw 5 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Clippers offense was led by by Brendan Ashton, he went 1-for-3 with a triple for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Kevin Kramer went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Lincoln Haugen went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Myles Dziengel went 1-for-3.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 10 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 5

(Sunday May 21st)

The Brewers defeated their league rivals the Lakers, backed by nine hits, including three doubles and a home run, they were aided by six walks. They got a very good pitching performance by lefty JT Harren, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Cade Stang threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up four runs and three walks. Michael Paul threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, one run and three walks. Dusty Adams threw 1/3 of an inning, he recorded a strikeout.

The Brewers offense was led by Josh Lanctot, he went 3-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs. Dean Kron went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs and JT Harren went 1-for-2. Will Boeckman went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Tyler Stang went 1-for-3 with a double and Cade Stang went 1-for-2 for a RBI. Derrick Orth earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he was credited for a RBI and he scored three runs. Dusty Adams was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Ethan Fruth and Luke Schmidt both earned a walk and both scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Lakers was Rudy. Notch, he threw one inning, he gave up three runs, three walks and he recorded a strikeout. Chance Berger threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Nolan Notch threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded six strikeouts. Ryan Heslop threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up four hits, three runs and one walk and Adam Braun threw 1/3 of an inning.

The Lakers offense was led by Rudy Notch, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit twice by a pitch. Mitch Wieneke went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he scored a run and Devin Waldorf earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Matt Schmitt went 1-for-1 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Grant Wensmann earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Alex Lenzmeier went 1-for-3, Ryan Heslop, Adam Braun and Andrews Schmitt all earned a walk. John Hawkins was hit by a pitch and he earned a walk, Kole Klaphake earned a walk and he scored a run and Max Fuchs was hit by a pitch.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 4 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 1

(Sunday May 21st)

The Express defeated their league rivals the Gussies, backed by seven hits, including a pair of doubles and good defense. The Express had good pitching performances, by their starter Matt Dingmann, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Veteran righty Craig Meyer threw one inning in relief, he closed it out, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Express offense was led by Adam Beyer, he went 2-for-4 with a double for three big RBIs. Scott Marquardt went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Austin Ruehle went 3-for-4 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Brian Marquardt went 1-for-3 with a walk, Brooks Marquardt earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Cade Marquardt was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Matt Dingmann had a stolen base and Noah Young earned a walk.

The Gussies starting pitcher was Aaron Fruth, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Mitch Kurth threw three innings in relief, he issued two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Gussies offense was led by James Anderson, he went 2-for-4 with a double and Nathan Lambrecht went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run. Mitch Gwost went 1-for-4 and Nate Gwost went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch. Dusty Schultzetenberg went 1-for-4 and Aaron Fruth earned a walk.

STEARNS COUNTY

NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 8 GREENWALD CUBS 0

(Sunday May 21st)

The Silverstreaks defeated their rivals the Cubs, backed by eleven hits, including a home run and a double and tough defense. Their starting pitchers had very good performances. Lefty Ty Reller threw eight innings to earn the win, he gave up two hits, three walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Will Funk threw 2/3 of an inning, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Silverstreaks offense was led by Caden Sand, he went 2-for-5 with a home run and a double for two RBIs. Hunter Goihl went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Keagan Stanlger went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Brandon Holm went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Will Funk went 2-for-4 with a pair of stolen bases, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Logan Funk earned a walk for a RBI and he scored a run.Ty Reller went 2-for-5 with two stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Jacob Hinnenkamp went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Carter Schiffler had a stolen base.

The Cubs starting pitcher was Brett Engelmeyer, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Tyler Engelmeyer threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. The Cubs offense was led by Brett Engelmeyer, he went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Weston Middendorf earned a walk. Tyler Thome went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch and Sam Frieler earned two walks.

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 4 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 2

(Sunday May 21st)

The Martins defeated their league rivals the Lakers, backed by five timely hits, including a home run, good defense and good pitching performances. Righty Scott Leiser started on the mound for the Martins, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, no walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Carter Thelen threw two innings in relief, he recorded three strikeouts. Ben Schroeder threw one inning in relief to close it out.

The Martins offense was led by Brady Goebel, he went 1-for-2 with a home run for a RBI and he earned two walks. Avery Schmitz went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Scott Leiser went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Zach Moritz was credited for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Tanner Arceneau went 1-for-4 with a stolen base, Bryan Schlangen earned two walks and he scored two runs, Devon Schafer had a stolen base and Nolan Reuter was hit by a pitch.

The Lakers starting pitcher was righty Grant Ludwig, he threw seven innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Carter Wessel threw two innings in relief, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Carter Wessel, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs. Isaac Lieser went 2-for-4 and Sam Hopfer went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Grant Ludwig, Jason Kampsen and Nick Dingman all went 1-for-4.

LAKE HENRY LAKERS 5 GREENWALD CUBS 2

(Saturday May 20th)

The Lakers defeated their league rivals the Cubs, backed by five hits, including a home run and a pair of doubles. The Lakers starting pitcher was Tori Olmscheid, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, no walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Jason Kampsen threw 2 2/3 innings in relief to close it out, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Shane Kampsen went 2-for-3 with a home run for four RBIs and he earned a walk. Weston Brinkman and Tori Olmscheid went 1-for-3, both had a double and each scored a run. Jason Kampsen went 1-for-4, Carter Wessel scored a pair of runs and Matt Lieser was hit by a pitch.

The Cubs starting pitcher Tyler Hoffman threw seven innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Tyler Engelmeyer threw one inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Cubs offense was led by Sam Frieler, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Tyler Engelmeyer went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Kegan Stueve went 1-for-4. Brett Engelmeyer went 1-for-3, he had a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch twice. Ethan Ettel went 1-for-3, with a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Tyler Hoffman was hit by a pitch and Tyler Thomes scored a run.

FARMING FLAMES 8 MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 6

(Sunday May 21st)

The Flames defeated their league rivals the Grovers, backed by eleven hits, including three doubles, aided by seven walks. Adam Nibaur started on the mound for the Flames, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Blake Winkels threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Tylor Schroeder threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits and two runs. Adam Winkels threw the final inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Flames offense was led by Isaac Nett, he went 3-for-6 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Adam Winkels went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk and he scored a run. Will Mergen went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and Adam Nibaur went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Tylor Schroeder went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Carson Holthaus went 1-for-4 with a double and he earned a walk and Taylor Fourre earned two walks and he scored a run. Josh Becker and Aaron Eiynck both earned a walk and and both scored a run and Colby Mergen and Drew Lehner both scored a run.

The Grovers starting pitcher was Matt Imdieke, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Joe Schwinghammer threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up two hits, one run, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Josh Roelike threw three innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Grovers offense was led by Josh Roelike, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Andrew Welle went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Alex Welle went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Colton Meyer went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jordan Klaphake went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Tyler Moscho had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Josh Olmscheid went 2-for-5 with a double and Kurt Marthaler was hit by a pitch.

ROSCOE RANGERS 8 RICHMOND ROYALS 6

(Sunday May 21st)

The Rangers defeated their league rivals the Royals, backed by eight hits, including three doubles, aided by eight walks. The starting pitcher for the Rangers was Brayden Vanderbeek, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Dawson Hemmesch gave up two runs and he issued one walk. Parker Brezinka threw five innings in relief, he gave up three hits, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Rangers offense was led by Jordan Schleper, he went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Russell Leyendecker went 1-for-5 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Austin Pauls earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI he scored a run.

Brayden Vanderbeek went 1-for-5 with a double, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Josiah Utsch went 1-for-4 with a double, a sacrifice fly, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Chris Vanderbeek went 1-for-4 with a double and he earned a walk and Bryce Vanderbeek earned a walk and he scored run. TJ Schultz went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of walks and Brady Klingfus went 2-for-3.

The Royals starting pitcher was Talen Braegleman, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up two runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Luke Jokela threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up three runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Isaac Holthaus threw one inning, he issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Dalton Thelen threw two innings, he gave gave three hits, two runs and one walk.

The Royals offense Dalton Thelen went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Austin Larson went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he earned two walks. Kyle Budde went 2-for-4 and he earned a walk and Tyler Prom went 1-for-4 with a double. Justin Schroeder went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Carter Thelen earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Grady Notch was credited for a RBI. Cole Schmitz earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch, Brennen O’Brien scored a run and Aaron Budde scored a run.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 13 ELROSA SAINTS 2

(Sunday May 21st)

The Chargers defeated their league rivals the Saints, backed by ten hits, including a pair of home runs and a triple, aided by ten walks. The Chargers play good defense to give their pitcher great support. Ben Welle started on the mound for the Chargers, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Chargers offense was led by Corey Schoenberg, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for four big RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Ben Welle went 2-for-4 with a triple for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Devin Orbeck went 1-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Luke Dehmer earned four walks, he was credited for two RBIs and he scored a trio of runs. Owen Meyer went 2-for-3, he was hit three times by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Austin Schoenberg went 1-for-2, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Reagan Nelson and Jamie Terres both went 1-for-5 and each scored a run. Anthony Revermann was hit twice by a pitch, Nathan Torres earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI and Tyler Rademacher earned a walk.

The Saints starting pitcher was Wyatt Steffenson, he threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, eight runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Riley Meyer threw three innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jackson Peter threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up three runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Riley Lenarz threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit and a walk.

The Saints offense was led by Kevin Kuefler, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and Derek Wiener went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Jackson Peter went 2-for-4 with a triple and he scored a run and Andrew Weller went 2-for-4. Gavin Kampsen went 1-for-4, Brandon Roelike was hit twice by a pitch and Ashton Dingmann earned a walk.

SAUK VALLEY

SARTELL MUSKIES 8 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 2

(Sunday May 21st)

The Muskies defeated their league and in-town rivals the Stone Poneys, backed by thirteen hits, including five doubles, good defense. The Muskies starting pitcher was veteran righty Adam Wenker, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up three hit, two runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Lefty John Schumer closed it out with two innings of relief, he issued one walk.

The Muskies offense was led by Carson Gross, he went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Carter Hemmesch went 4-for-5 with two doubles for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Adam Schellinger went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Jace Otto went 1-for-6 with a double for a RBI and he scored three runs. John Schumer went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Brian Schellinger was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Ethan Carlson went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Andrew Deters went 1-for-6 with a pair of stolen bases. Cody Partch went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Stone Poneys starting pitcher was Nate Nierenhausen, he threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Jackson Vos threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Chase Heying threw one inning, he gave up one hit and one walk. The Stone Poneys offense was led by Gavan Schulte, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs. Josh Schaefer and Will Kranz both went 1-for-4 and each scored a run, Jordan Fish earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Blake Haus earned a walk.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 5 BECKER BANDITS 3

(Sunday May 21st)

The River Cats defeated their league rivals, backed by seven hits, including four doubles, good defense and good pitching performances. Preston Schlegel started on the mound for the River Cats, he threw four innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, six walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty Bryan “Big Mac” McCallum threw five innings in relief to close it out. He issued a pair of walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by Preston Schlegel, he went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Zeus Schlegel went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Samson Schlegel went 2-for-5 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Bryan McCallum went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Callen Henkemeyer went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Ty Carper earned a walk.

The Bandits starting pitcher was Cam Fisher, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Weston Schug threw 4 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Bandits offense was led by Jackson Thorn, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. William Thorn went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Wyatt Flint had a pair of stolen bases, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brady Tayler earned two walks, Kreeden Bloomquist earned a walk and he scored a run, Dalton Fouquette and Conner Rolf both earned a walk.

COUNTY LINE

PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 6 STARBUCK STARS 0

(Sunday May 21st)

The Pirates defeated their league rivals the Stars, backed by seven hits, including a huge double and good defense. The Pirates starting pitcher was Luke Johnson, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Bennet Evans threw three innings to close it out, he gave up one hit and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Pirates offense was led by Garrett Leusink, he went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Tanner Stanley went 3-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Blake Vagle earned two walks and he scored a run. Bennett Evans went 1-for-1 for a RBI and Grant Fuchs earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Drew Tangen went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Luke Johnson went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Austin VerSteeg, he threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, four runs and three walks. Aaron VerSteeg threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Darion Alexander threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by Darion Alexander, he went 1-for-3 with a walk and Jackson Hendrickson and Torii Johnson both went 1-for-3. Austin VerSteeg went 1-for-r2 and Drew Olsonaski earned a walk.

NORWAY LAKE-SUNBURG LAKERS 3 NLS TWINS 2

(Sunday May 21st)

The Lakers defeated their league rivals the Twins backed by five timely hits, including a double and a solid pitching performance. Weston Gjerde started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Luke Ruter, he went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs. Justin Johnson went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Aaron Zimmer went 1-for-4. Jaiden Henjum and Jared Cortez both went 1-for-3, with a walk and each scored a run. Regan Carlson earned two walks, Weston Gjerde earned a walk and he scored a run, Brandon Rasmussen and Titan Norton both earned a walk.

The Twins starting pitcher was Hunter Magnuson, he threw seven innings, he gave up two hits, one run, five walks and he recorded thirteen strikeouts. Ben Kulset threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Twins offense was led by Jake Rambow, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Ethan Haugen went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Scott Rambow went 1-for-4. Hunter Magnuson went 1-for-3, he had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Dylan Arndorfer earned a walk and he scored a run and Josh Soine earned a walk.

EXHIBITION GAMES:

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 12 LUXEMBURG BREWERS 2

(Wednesday May 17th)

The Springers of the Arrow West defeated the Brewers from the Central Valley in exhibition action, backed thirteen hits, including three doubles and good defense. Veteran righty Chris Butala threw three innings, he gave up four hits, one run, no walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Veteran righty Drew VanLoy threw two innings in relief, he gave up five hits, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty Hank Bulson threw three innings in relief to close it out. He gave up two hits and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Springers offense was led by Brady Schafer, he went 3-for-4 for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Beck Loesch went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he earned a walk. BJ Huls went 3-for-5 for four RBIS and Joe Dempsey went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Jeron Terres went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored four runs. Nick Penick went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jack Arnold went 1-for-3 and Zach Femrite earned a walk and he scored a run. Veterans Brain Hansen went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Drew VanLoy earned a walk and he scored two runs.

The starting pitcher for the Brewers was Righty Tyler Stang, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Michael Paul threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, one run and one walk. Caden Stang threw one inning in relief, he gave up four hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Lefty Jt Harren threw one inning in relief, he recorded a strikeout. Connor Clark threw1/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up two hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Brewers offense was led by Connor Clark, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Josh Lanctot was credited for a RBI. Dusty Adams went 3-for-3 and Cade Stang went 2-for-4. Tyler Stang went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Brady Kenning went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Will Boeckman went 1-for-4, Ethan Fruth went 1-for-3 and Michael Paul earned a walk.

ST. JOSEPH JOES 15 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 0

(Wednesday May 17th)

The Joes of the Sauk Valley defeated their foes the Gussies from the Central Valley League, backed by nineteen hits, including three doubles, good defense and good pitching performances. Lukas Theisen threw three innings, he gave up no hits, one runs, no walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Isaac Benesh threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded four strikeouts. Sam Schneider threw one inning in relief to close it out. He gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout.

The Joes offense was led by Sam Schneider went 3-for-5 with a double for four RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Ben Alvord, he went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Andrew Rott went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run. Hunter Blommer went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Willie Willats went 2-for-2 for a RBI and Brandon Bissett went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Noah Bissett went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Isaac Benesh went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Andrew Karls went 2-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Lukas Theisen went 1-for-1, he earned a pair of walks, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Tanner Staller went 1-for-2 with a double and he scored a run, John Huebsch went 1-for-4 with a walk and Joey Atkinson went 1-for-2 for two RBIs.

The Gussies starting pitcher was Nevin Bloom, he threw three innings he gave up eleven hits, twelve runs, three walks and he recorded a strikeouts. Everett Yerke threw two innings, he gave up four hits, two runs and one walk. James Anderson threw one inning in relief, he gave up four hits and he recorded one strikeout. The Gussies offense was led by Aaron Fruth, he went 2-for-3 and Nate Gwost went 1-for-3.

CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 15 NOWTHEN KNIGHTS 4

(Sunday May 21st)

The Lakers of the Sauk Valley League defeated the Knights from the Eastern Minny League, backed by sixteen hits, including three doubles and seven players with multi-hit games. Ben Brown started on the mound for the Lakers, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, three runs, for walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Stephen Ellingson threw three innings to close it out, he gave up one hit, one run, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Jackson Phillip, he went 2-for-3 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Ben Brown went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Jordan Golombiecki went 3-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Blake Brown went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and Matt Korte went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Jake Samuelson went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Ben Kullberg went 2-for-2, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Stephen Ellingson was credited for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Mitch Pantano went 1-for-3 and he scored two runs, Caleb Leitz was credited for a RBI and he scored a run and James Boyle earned two walks.

The Knights starting pitcher was Parker Burman, he threw six innings, he gave up sixteen hits fifteen runs three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. The Knight offense was led by Matt Johnson, he went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he had a walk, a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jacob Miller went 1-for-3 with a triple and a double for a RBI, he had one walk and he scored a run. Ben Bergley went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run and Parker Burman had two stolen bases and a walk.