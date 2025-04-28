Storms Prompt Tornado, Thunderstorm Warnings in Central MN

Photo by Paul Shea of Townsquare Media

UNDATED (WJON News) -- As a line of storms developed over central Minnesota, the National Weather Service issued some Tornado Warnings and a Thunderstorm Warning Monday afternoon.

The Tornado Warnings were to the south of the St. Cloud metro area and impacted areas from Litchfield, to Kimball, to Clearwater and Clear Lake. The counties of Meeker, Wright, Stearns, Benton, and Sherburne were all under a Tornado Warning at various times due to some radar indicated rotation in the clouds. There were also several reports of quarter-size to ping pong ball-size hail.

The initial Tornado Warning was issued just before 4:00 p.m.  The last Tornado Warning for this specific area was allowed to expire just after 5:00 p.m.

A separate cell to the north of the St. Cloud metro area prompted a Thunderstorm Warning in the Little Falls and Pierz area around Morrison County. This system had 60-mile-an-hour winds and quarter-size hail.

The Thunderstorm Warning was in effect from 4:15 p.m. until 4:45 p.m.

Benton County Sheriff Troy Heck says he's not heard of any initial reports of storm damage in his county.

