SSA: Top Baby Names in Minnesota in 2022

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The United States Social Security Administration has just released a list of the top baby names in each state for 2022.

They say here in Minnesota the top name for baby boys born in 2022 was Oliver with 349 of them.

#1 - Oliver (349)

#2 - Henry (329)

#3 - Theodore (326)

#4 - Liam (249)

#5 - Jack (237)

Coming in at number 100 in the Top 100 list is a tie between Jacob, Landon, Maxwell, and Otto each at 64 babies.

For girls, the top name was Charlotte with 280 baby girls getting that name.

#1 - Charlotte (280)

#2 - Olivia (231)

#3 - Emma (215)

#4 - Evelyn (215)

#5 - Nora (199)

At the bottom of the Top 100 list for girls is Amira with 52 babies with that name.

The source is a 100% sample based on Social Security card application data.

