July 2, 1979 - September 7, 2025

Antony “Tony” Goudreau, 46, died September 7, 2025 at his home in Sauk Rapids after a long and courageous battle with liver disease. The time and date for the Celebration of Life that will be held in his honor has yet to be determined. Check back to this website where details will be posted

Tony was born on July 2, 1979 to Robert Goudreau and Linda Horst in Saint Paul where he graduated from High School. He went on to attend Century College in White Bear Lake. He married Brenda Shores in Edina. He worked at Oak Park Heights State Prison as a Correctional Officer. He lived in Bismarck, ND for a while before moving to the St. Cloud/ Sauk Rapids area.

Tony was very kindhearted and he enjoyed helping others. He displayed this while working at Catalina Homes adult supportive living. These traits also proved helpful working in management at Dominos in Waite Park and at Hardee’s in Cold Spring. On June 22, 2025 he married his High School sweetheart in Sauk Rapids. He loved to spend time with her and his step-son Jordan. Tony was an excellent cook. Italian food was his favorite. He was always up for a good cup of coffee along with a challenging game of Texas Hold’em. Above all, family was his number one priority.

He is survived by his father Robert Goudreau; his wife Molly; his daughter Shaylene Goudreau and Step-son Jordan Lawson; his sisters Rebecca Goudreau, Heather Goudreau, Adesua Ehiguese and Grace Brave Crow.

Tony is preceded in death by his mother Linda Horst.