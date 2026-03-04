October 4, 1990 - March 3, 2026

Celebration of Life will be 4:00- 7:00 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2026 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Anthony “Tony” T. Ferguson, age 35, who passed away Tuesday at his home in Rice. Burial will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, near Little Falls on Tuesday at 1:00 p.m.

Tony was born October 4, 1990 in Bellevue, NE to Gene and Tina (Rau) Ferguson. He grew up in St. Stephen and moved to Rice after his military career. He proudly served his country in the United States Army earning soldier of the year award in 2010. He worked as Tank Simulator Trainer at Camp Ripley. Tony was a member of the Sheet Metal Union. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, e-biking, cooking, woodworking and making his own wine and beer. He was fun loving, helpful, charming, a kid at heart and an old soul at the same time. Tony was dedicated to his family, friends and his dog, Red.

Tony is survived by his parents, Gene of St. Cloud and Tina of Richmond; sister, Lindsey Ferguson of Minneapolis; grandparents, Don and Bonnie Lindquist of Hinckley; dearest aunt, Robin Rau of Sartell.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Bill and Sandy Rau.