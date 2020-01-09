Todd Gary Ritter, 51, Sartell

December 21, 1968 - January 6, 2020

A Celebration of Life will held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, January 13, 2020, at the Daniel Funeral Home Chapel in St. Cloud, MN for Todd Gary Ritter age 51 of Sartell, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the Celebration of Life at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date.

Todd was born in Storm Lake, Iowa, on December 22, 1968. He passed away January 6, 2020. He attended school in Albert City, Iowa, and Brookings, South Dakota. In 1987, Todd graduated from Brookings High School. He was on the high school tennis team and he enjoyed writing for the school newspaper.

As a child, Todd loved hunting with his dad, playing with his dog, Daisy, playing baseball, spending time on his grandparents’ farm and teasing and hanging out with his sisters.

Todd served in the National Guard for several years while attending college. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from St. Cloud State University and worked for the St. Cloud prison. Later, Todd worked as a probation and parole officer for Stearns County. He had a heart for serving others and empathized with those who needed a second chance.

Todd’s great love was for his daughters, Hanna, Emma and Grace (Cari), and sons, Harrison and Charlie (Jen). They amazed him with their beauty, intelligence and antics. They made him so proud and was very thankful to be their father.

His personality was charming and he was very talented. Todd was an excellent writer, loved to draw, enjoyed music and was very articulate. His dry sense of humor and wit kept his friends and family in stitches. His dogs, Kane and Rocky, were precious to him and he loved all of God’s creation, especially Platte, South Dakota. While in Platte, Todd was able to do what he loved most: hunt, ride horses and spend time with his cousins. Todd often referred to this area as his sanctuary and where he felt closest to God.

Todd is survived by his children, Hanna, Emma, Grace, Harrison and Charlie; his parents, Robert and Martha Ritter; sisters, Shannon Walker (Sam, Ethan, Ellie, Sawyer) and Kristen Ritter Beenen (Logan, Sadie, Sofia); and a host of family and friends.

Todd was a follower of Jesus Christ and we know he is at peace and we will see him again.