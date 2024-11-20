Todd County Rollover Sends Sauk Centre Man to the Hospital

ROUND PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Sauk Centre man was taken to the hospital after rolling his car Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on Highway 71 in Round Prairie Township just south of Long Prairie.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the area of Highway 71 and Todd County Road 48 at around 6:45 a.m. Troopers arrived to find a car had left Highway 71 and rolled into the ditch.

The driver, 24-year-old Jeldrin Centeno, was taken to Long Prairie Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

