April 4, 1960 - October 27, 2025

With hearts full of love and gratitude for the time we had, we share that Timothy Taufen left this world on October 27, 2025. Born in South St. Paul, Minnesota on April 4, 1960, Tim lived a life grounded in family, laughter, and generosity.

Tim was a gifted mechanic and steadfast businessman, the kind of man who could fix just about anything, not only with his hands, but with his heart. He had a way of making everyone feel cared for and capable. His daughter, Tracy, and grandson, Ian, were the lights of his life, and he was proud to be their dad and “papa.”

To his siblings, Ron, Rick, Nancy, Sue, Jane, Tony, and Terrie, and their loving spouses, Tim will forever be remembered as a kind and gentle soul, a loving brother who always put others first. He had a quick wit and a playful humor that could fill a room with laughter; his one-liners and good-natured teasing were legendary among family and friends.

Tim loved being outdoors, especially when riding the “General” through the back country or taking his Harley out on the open road. That love started early, at age four, perched on the gas tank between his brother Ron’s legs for his very first “bike” ride.

He now joins his parents, Lawrence and Natalie, and his brother Mike, in peace, but his spirit, warmth, and laughter will stay with all of us who loved him.

A celebration of Tim’s life will take place in the spring, when family and friends can gather to share stories, smiles, and memories of the man who made our world a little brighter.