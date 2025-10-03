March 21, 1959 - October 1, 2025

Timmy W. Block, age 66, of Paynesville, passed away Wednesday, October 1, 2025, at the CentraCare Hospital in Paynesville.

Tim was born to Emil and Janet (Wunder) Block on March 21, 1959, in Paynesville, MN. He married Barbara Duffield on May 26th, 1984, they later divorced. Tim was a truck driver all of his life. He enjoyed life on his hobby farm, riding horses, going to horse sales, and hunting. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Tim is survived by his children Cody (Jacki) Block and Dakota Block (Nick Francisco), his grandchildren Ruby, Hattie, Gracie, and Baby Francisco on the way; his siblings Kathy (Chuck) Knebel, Robert (Lena) Block, and Debbie (Dennis) Fink, his mother Janet Block, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Emil Block Jr.

A celebration of Tim’s life will be held at a later time.