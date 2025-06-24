February 22, 1961 - June 14, 2025

Tim Selix, age 64 years young, passed away peacefully on June 14, 2025 at his home in Sartell, surrounded by family.

Tim was born February 22, 1961 in Morris, MN to Jack and Jackie (Quast) Selix. He was an employee of the New Flyer Bus Company and a member of the Minnesota Trail Lizards Club. Tim enjoyed the outdoors, which included fishing, hunting, camping, riding his motorcycle, 4 wheeling with his Jeep, and working on cars.

Preceding Tim in death were his parents and grandparents. He is survived by his twin brother Todd (Chris) Selix, younger brother Troy (Doreen) Selix, his significant other Kim Deters, stepdaughter Mandy (Tyler) Schroeder, and grandchildren Teaghan, Mason, Sawyer and Tucker. He was an awesome uncle to Todd Lee, John, Josh, James, Mike and Dan Selix and many other great nieces, nephews, family and friends.

A celebration of Tim’s life will be held from 11-2 p.m. on Saturday, June 28 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. A time of sharing will take place at 1:30 p.m. Tim’s life will continue to be celebrated at Rollie’s Bar after the funeral home.

A special thank you to Ashley and the whole team at CentraCare Hospice for the care Tim received.