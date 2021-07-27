Thunderstorms Possible Late Wednesday Afternoon

UNDATED -- Thunderstorms are expected to develop late Wednesday afternoon in north-central Minnesota and move into eastern Minnesota and Wisconsin during the evening and early overnight hours.

Damaging wind, large hail, and even a few tornadoes are all possible.

Hot conditions are expected today and tomorrow. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 90s, with heat indices exceeding 100 degrees.

Sherburne County has been included in an Excessive Heat Warning for Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. with dangerously hot heat index values around 105 degrees.

Remember to drink plenty of water, take breaks from the heat in the shade or in air conditioning, and never leave people or animals unattended in vehicles.

