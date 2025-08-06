Get Ready For A Steamy Weekend With Storm Chances In St. Cloud
UNDATED (WJON News) -- There will be a daily chance of thunderstorms through the weekend, with heat increasing through Friday.
The normal high for St. Cloud for this time of the year is 81 degrees. The normal low is 58 degrees.
The chance for strong to severe storms increases again Thursday and Friday.
Storms are most likely to form in the Dakotas and move into Minnesota.
St. Cloud started the day on Wednesday more than a half inch of rain below normal so far in August. However, some early morning rain is falling across much of central Minnesota.
