FOLEY -- Three people were hurt, one seriously, in a three-vehicle crash south of Foley. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 6:45 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Highway 95 and Highway 25.

A commercial truck was going west on Highway 95 when troopers say it went through the stop sign and struck a pickup, and then a car that was stopped at the intersection.

The driver of the pickup, 25-year-old Rebecca Kalstad of Big Lake, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries. A passenger, 54-year-old Rhonda Krueger of Clear Lake, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A two-year-old girl in the pickup was not hurt.

The driver of the commercial truck, 22-year-old Andrew Himel of St. Joseph, was hurt but was not taken to the hospital by first responders.

The driver of the car was not hurt.

Get our free mobile app