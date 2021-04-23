Three Vehicle Crash South of Foley
FOLEY -- Three people were hurt, one seriously, in a three-vehicle crash south of Foley. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 6:45 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Highway 95 and Highway 25.
A commercial truck was going west on Highway 95 when troopers say it went through the stop sign and struck a pickup, and then a car that was stopped at the intersection.
The driver of the pickup, 25-year-old Rebecca Kalstad of Big Lake, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries. A passenger, 54-year-old Rhonda Krueger of Clear Lake, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A two-year-old girl in the pickup was not hurt.
The driver of the commercial truck, 22-year-old Andrew Himel of St. Joseph, was hurt but was not taken to the hospital by first responders.
The driver of the car was not hurt.