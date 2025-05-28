Three Vehicle Crash Near New London Sends Two to Hospital

NEW LONDON (WJON News) -- Three vehicles collided on Highway 23 near New London on Tuesday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 2:30 p.m. in Kandiyohi County's New London Township.

Two vehicles were on Highway 23, while the third vehicle was on Highway 9 when they crashed.

Sixty-seven-year-old David Peterson of Brookings, South Dakota, and his passenger, 61-year-old Ann Peterson of Brookings, were both taken to CentraCare Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was hurt in the crash.

