Three Vehicle Crash Near New London Sends Two to Hospital

Three Vehicle Crash Near New London Sends Two to Hospital

Photo: WJON

NEW LONDON (WJON News) -- Three vehicles collided on Highway 23 near New London on Tuesday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 2:30 p.m. in Kandiyohi County's New London Township.

Two vehicles were on Highway 23, while the third vehicle was on Highway 9 when they crashed.

Sixty-seven-year-old David Peterson of Brookings, South Dakota, and his passenger, 61-year-old Ann Peterson of Brookings, were both taken to CentraCare Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

No one else was hurt in the crash.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: Can you tell the difference between these common pets?

Can you tell the difference between a hamster and a guinea pig? How about a betta and a guppy? Test your pet ID skills in our cute quiz. 

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON