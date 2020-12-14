Three Sartell Businesses Team Up to Spread Holiday Cheer

SARTELL -- Three Sartell businesses are teaming up to help spread a little holiday cheer. House of Pizza, Great River Bowl & Partners Pub and BlueLine are using their businesses as donation drop off sites.

Jason Mathiason owns Great River Bowl & Partners Pub. He says after hearing about the movement MC's Dugout started earlier this month, they wanted to answer the call in the Sartell community.

All three of our business are community based and this is a good time for us as we are not able to help out in any other way so we thought lets try and do something fun and get people excited.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday you can drop off non-perishable food items, clothes, baby items, or cash which in return will go to Catholic Charities.

Brandon Testa owns House of Pizza and says this is just another way they've tried to step up and help the community.

It's not uncommon for the three of us to partner up on something like this, whether it's helping families during the holiday's or sponsoring teams in the district. It's pretty typical for the three of us to work together.

Testa says you don't have to be a Sartell resident to donate, as they know their businesses have a large following in central Minnesota.

Scott Widor owns the Blueline and says after seeing some many people support them throughout the pandemic, they wanted to do the same for others.

It's been humbling, so we just want to try to collect a bunch of stuff and try to help a bunch of people during the holiday's.

All three business owners have even turned this event into a friendly competition. Widor says which ever business collects the most items, the other two have to work in the winner's kitchen.

Donations can be dropped off anytime during business hours.