Three Residents in the Tri-County Area Among 22 COVID-19 Deaths

ST. PAUL -- Three people in the tri-county area were among the 22 additional deaths associated with COVID-19 Thursday. They were a Benton County resident in their early 80's and two Stearns County residents in their late 60's and early 70's.

The Minnesota Department of Health is also reporting 1,054 new cases statewide. Stearns County reported 36 new cases while Sherburne County had 16 new cases and Benton County just 4.

Of the more than 466,000 positive tests in Minnesota since the start of the pandemic, just over 15,000 of those cases remain active.

Minnesota has now surpassed 6.7-million tests.

