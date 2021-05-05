Minnesota Covid-19 Death Toll Tuesday Jumps to 17

ST. PAUL -- A spike in the number of Covid-19 deaths in Minnesota from Tuesday. The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 17 additional deaths related to the virus, bringing the total number statewide to 7,191.

Stearns County had 29 of the newly-reported 1,267 new cases from Tuesday. Sherburne County reported 16 new cases and Benton County added 9.

The health department says there are 20,200 active cases in the state where people are required to self-quarantine.

In the tri-county area, 51% of Stearns County residents have had at least one shot of the vaccine. Sherburne County is reporting 38% of its residents have had one of the shots and Benton County is at 35% of its population.