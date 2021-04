ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting six additional deaths Sunday due to COVID-19.

There were also 1,292 new cases of the virus across the state.

Stearns County reported 44 new cases Sunday, Sherburne County had 31, and Benton County 14.

Over the last year, 7,026 Minnesotans have died from the virus and nearly 558,000 more have caught it.

There are just over 25,000 active cases where people are required to self-quarantine.