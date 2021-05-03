No Covid-19 Deaths in Tri-County Area Sunday

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting three people died Sunday from complications related to Covid-19. It brings the death toll in the state to 7,163. None of the cases were in the tri-county area.

There were 1,105 new cases of the virus Sunday which brings the total number of Minnesotans who have contracted the virus to more than 580,000.

Stearns County reported 26 new cases, Sherburne County had 21, and Benton County had 11.

Testing remains strong with well over 9.3-million completed tests to date.