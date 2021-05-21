Minnesota Adds 21 COVID-19 Deaths Thursday

ST. PAUL -- A deadly day in Minnesota Thursday for people suffering from complications related to COVID-19.

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 21 new deaths, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 7,354. One of the deaths was a Sherburne County resident in their early 60's and another was a Stearns County resident in their early 80's.

There were 690 new cases statewide from Thursday, with Stearns County reporting 17 new cases, Sherburne County reporting 15 new cases, and Benton County adding four new cases.

Minnesota is approaching 598,000 total cases of the virus since last year.

The health department says the state has now reached a 63% vaccination rate.