Tri-County Area Adds 151 New Covid-19 Cases Wednesday

ST. PAUL -- A big jump in the number of Covid-19 cases in the tri-county area Wednesday.

Stearns County added 82 new cases of the virus, while Sherburne County reported 56 new cases and Benton County 13. Overall, there were 1,921 new cases statewide Wednesday.

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 15 additional deaths due to complications surrounding Covid-19. That brings the total since the pandemic began up to 7,128.

None of the deaths occurred in the tri-county area.