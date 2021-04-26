Minnesota Had Zero Covid-19 Deaths Sunday

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting zero Covid-19-related deaths from Sunday. The state's death toll stays at 7,097 since the start of the pandemic.

There were 1,197 new cases statewide Sunday. Sherburne County had 31 new cases, while Stearns County added 28 and Benton County added 10.

There are 22,419 active cases of the virus requiring self-quarantine.

The health department says the state is approaching 2.5-million people who have received one dose of the vaccine with 1.8-million people having been fully vaccinated.