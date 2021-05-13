MN Health Department Reports 19 COVID-19 Deaths Wednesday

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting a spike in the number of deaths Wednesday from complications related to COVID-19.

There were 19 deaths statewide, with two of those deaths occurring in the tri-county area. One of the deaths was a Sherburne County resident in their early 70's and the other was a Stearns County resident in their upper 60's.

The state's death toll is now at 7,374.

There were 1,011 new cases of the virus Wednesday. In the tri-county area, Stearns County reported 38 new cases, Sherburne County 31 new cases, and Benton County with 11 new cases.

Minnesota's vaccination rate where at least one dose has been administered remains at 61%.