Minnesota Reports 22 Additional Covid-19 Related Deaths

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 22 more Minnesotans died Tuesday from complications related to Covid-19, bringing the total now to 7,113.

Stearns County reported one death Tuesday, a person in their early 70's.

The state picked up 1,514 new cases with Stearns County reporting 34 new cases, Sherburne County 15, and Benton County 10.

Of the more than 572,000 Minnesotans who have contracted the virus, just over 21,000 remain active.

In Stearns County, 21,534 residents have had the coronavirus, while 11,090 Sherburne County residents have tested positive and Benton County has had 5,489 cases.

As a whole, nearly 2.5-million people in the state have had at least one shot of the vaccine, and just over 1.8-million are fully vaccinated. In the tri-county area, 48% of Stearns County residents have had at least one shot, while Sherburne County is at 35% and Benton County is at 33%.