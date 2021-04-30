No Covid-19 Deaths in the Tri-County Area Thursday

ST. PAUL -- The number of new Covid-19 cases and death counts remain fairly steady for another day.

There were 16 deaths and 1,877 new cases of the virus statewide.

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting a total of 7,144 deaths statewide since the pandemic began.

Of the newly reported cases from Thursday, Stearns County had 54, Sherburne County had 48 and Benton County had 15.

State statistics show more than 2.5-million Minnesotans have had one shot of the vaccine and nearly 1.9-million are fully vaccinated.