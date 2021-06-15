MDH Reporting Zero Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in St. Cloud Area

ST. CLOUD -- The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the tri-county area from Monday.

Overall, there were only 95 cases across the state and one death being reported.

Minnesota is nearing 604,000 cases since the pandemic began over a year ago.

The health department says the state's overall vaccination rate is at 66% of the population with at least one dose. In Stearns County, the vaccination rate is at 51%, it's 48% in Sherburne County, and 46% in Benton County.