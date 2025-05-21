Three People Hurt in Kandiyohi County Crash Wednesday

DOVRE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Three people were taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a crash in Kandiyohi County.

The incident happened just before 7:00 a.m., north of Willmar.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 40-year-old Daniel Thyen of Cold Spring was heading south on County Road 71 while an SUV driven by 30-year-old Kaitlyn Rice of Willmar was eastbound on 60th Avenue Northeast. The vehicles collided in the intersection.

Thyen, Rice, and Rice's passenger, 8-year-old Keeva Rice, were all taken to Willmar Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

