Three People Hurt In Elk River Crash

Three People Hurt In Elk River Crash

photo by Andy Brownell

ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- Three people were hurt in a three-car crash Sunday morning in Elk River. The Minnesota State Patrol says around 11:30 a.m. an SUV driven by 40-year-old Dustin Mahler of Elk River, and a pickup driven by 30-year-old Jacob Bresnahan of Elk River were both turning onto Highway 169 North from Main Street.

Get our free mobile app

They collided with an SUV that was going South on Highway 169 driven by 58-year-old Martina De Nava of Osseo. Mahler, and a passenger in his car, 9-year-old Mea Mahler, were taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

De Nava was taken to Maple Grove Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

 

Avon, Minnesota...in Pictures

 

Presidential/Vice Presidential Visits to St. Cloud

 

Come Visit St. Augusta, Minnesota in Pictures

Filed Under: Elk River crash, Highway 169 accident, minnesota state patrol
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON