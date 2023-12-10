Three People Hurt In Elk River Crash

ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- Three people were hurt in a three-car crash Sunday morning in Elk River. The Minnesota State Patrol says around 11:30 a.m. an SUV driven by 40-year-old Dustin Mahler of Elk River, and a pickup driven by 30-year-old Jacob Bresnahan of Elk River were both turning onto Highway 169 North from Main Street.

They collided with an SUV that was going South on Highway 169 driven by 58-year-old Martina De Nava of Osseo. Mahler, and a passenger in his car, 9-year-old Mea Mahler, were taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

De Nava was taken to Maple Grove Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

