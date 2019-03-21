Three People Hurt in Crash in Meeker County

KINGSTON -- Three people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Meeker County Thursday. The incident happened just before 2:00 p.m. on Highway 15, north of 353rd Street in Kingston Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi-truck and a cargo van were traveling north on Highway 15 when the semi rear-ended the van.

The van then rear-ended an SUV was stopped on Highway 15 waiting to turn into a driveway.

The driver of the SUV, 30-year-old Jessica Ling of Stewart, and the driver and passenger in the van, 32-year-old Robert Koehler of Otsego and 40-year-old Nicholas Guenther of Big Lake, were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi, 61-year-old Robert Reicherts of Cannon Falls, was not hurt.