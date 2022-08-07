Three People Hurt in ATV Crash in Kandiyohi County

LAKE LILLIAN -- Three people were hurt in an ATV rollover in Kandiyohi County.

The Sheriff's Office says they responded to a call just before 11:00 p.m. Saturday to a report of an ATV crash in the city of Lake Lillian.

A 30-year-old Lake Lillian man was driving a side-by-side with two passengers when it ran off the end of a city street and rolled into a corn field.

The driver was taken to Carris Health in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries.

The passengers, a 21-year-old Bird Island man and a 25-year-old Cold Spring man, were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The sheriff says alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.