Three Killed In Head On Collision

GARRISON (WJON News) -- Three people were killed in a head-on collision in Crow Wing County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Sunday at about 12:40 p.m. on Highway 169 in Garrison.

A pick-up was going south on the highway near Channel Drive when it crossed over the center line and struck the other vehicle.

Fifty-nine-year-old Lee Page of Coon Rapids and his passenger 59-year-old Lisa Brunes of Coon Rapids both died.

Fifty-one-year-old Kari Hohansee of Remer was also killed.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck 53-year-old Jeremy Hohansee of Remer was taken to the hospital in Baxter with non-life-threatening injuries.

The State Patrol says the road was snow and ice covered at the time of the crash.

