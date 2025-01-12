Three Killed In Head On Collision
GARRISON (WJON News) -- Three people were killed in a head-on collision in Crow Wing County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Sunday at about 12:40 p.m. on Highway 169 in Garrison.
A pick-up was going south on the highway near Channel Drive when it crossed over the center line and struck the other vehicle.
Fifty-nine-year-old Lee Page of Coon Rapids and his passenger 59-year-old Lisa Brunes of Coon Rapids both died.
Fifty-one-year-old Kari Hohansee of Remer was also killed.
The driver of the vehicle that was struck 53-year-old Jeremy Hohansee of Remer was taken to the hospital in Baxter with non-life-threatening injuries.
The State Patrol says the road was snow and ice covered at the time of the crash.
