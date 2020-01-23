Three Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash Near Clearwater

CLEARWATER -- Three people were hurt in a two vehicle crash Thursday morning near Clearwater.

The incident happened just before 8:00 a.m. on Highway 24 at 148th Street Northwest in Clearwater Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 16-year-old Connor Wipper, of Clearwater, was heading south on Highway 24 when the slick road conditions caused him to cross the center line and hit another vehicle heading north.

Wipper and his passenger, 13-year-old Jack Wipper of Clearwater, were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle, 59-year-old Lorie Hegle of Annandale, was also taken to St. Cloud Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

