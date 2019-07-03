Three Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash Near Belgrade

BELGRADE -- Three people were hurt in a crash near Belgrade on Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened shortly before 1:00 p.m. on Highway 71 near County Road 197.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV was going north on Highway 71 when it drifted across the centerline and hit a truck going south.

The driver of the SUV, 86-year-old Wallace Bastian of New Ulm, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The passenger in the SUV, 79-year-old Bonita Bastian of New Ulm, was taken to Paynesville Hospital with on-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck, 52-year-old Daniel Zins of Litchfield, was taken to Rice Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.