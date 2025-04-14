Three Hurt in Stearns County Crash Sunday Evening

ZION TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Three people were taken to the hospital with injuries after a two-vehicle crash north of Paynesville Sunday evening.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says it happened in Zion Township at the intersection of County Road 16 and County Road 130 at around 5:45 p.m.

The sheriff's office says a car driven by 55-year-old John Weber of Hawick was southbound on County Road 16 while an SUV driven by 67-year-old Lisa Bagley of St. Cloud was eastbound on County Road 130.

The crash investigation revealed that Weber failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection and struck Bagley's vehicle.

Weber, Bagley, and Bagley's passenger, 21-year-old Joyanna Hellen of St. Cloud, were all transported to Paynesville Hospital for treatment.

