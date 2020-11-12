Three Hurt in Rollover Near Melrose

MELROSE -- Three people were hurt when their car hit a semi and then rolled into the ditch. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on westbound Interstate 94 near Melrose.

Seventy-year-old Ton Hae Butler of Fargo, 81-year-old Won Yun Anderson of Fargo, and 31-year-old Frank Choi Butler of Fargo were all taken to Melrose Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The semi driver, 24-year-old Nathan Kennedy of Gary, Indiana, was not hurt.