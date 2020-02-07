Three Hurt in Rollover in Western Stearns County

SAUK CENTRE -- Three people were hurt in a rollover in western Stearns County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 94 west of Sauk Centre.

Twenty-seven-year-old Alyssa Erickson-Schoen of Hoffman was driving east when she lost control of her pickup on the ice and snow-covered road. The pickup went into the median and rolled.

Erickson-Schoen and her two passengers, two-year-old Weston Erickson and six-year-old Aerabella Erickson, were all taken to CentraCare Hospital in Sauk Centre with non-life threatening injuries.