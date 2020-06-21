Three Hurt in Crash Near Princeton

PRINCETON -- Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash near Princeton yesterday Saturday afternoon. The incident happened shortly before 3:00 p.m. on Highway 169.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car was going north in the left lane of Highway 169 and an SUV was going west on County Road 38. Authorities say the SUV entered the intersection and was hit by the car.

The driver of the car, 34-year-old Anna Hoeke of Princeton, her 11-year-old passenger, and the driver of the SUV, 36-year-old Rhiannon Behl of Minnetonka, were taken to Princeton Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Behl's three passengers, all under the age of 16, were not hurt.