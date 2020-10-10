Three Hurt in Crash Near Holdingford

HOLDINGFORD -- Two teens and a man were hurt in a crash in Holding Township Friday night. The incident happened shortly before 8:00 p.m at the intersection of County Road 17 and 165th Avenue just east of Holdingford.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a car was going east on County Road 17 and another car was going south on 165th Avenue. Authorities say the second car went through the stop sign and into the intersection where it collided with the first car.

The driver of the second car, 16-year-old Daniel Walz of Holdingford, and his passenger, 16-year-old Alex Fussy of Little Falls, were treated at the scene and then taken to St. Cloud Hospital.

The driver of the first car, 46-year-old Richard Block of Little Falls, was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.