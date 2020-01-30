Three Hurt in Crash Near Foley

FOLEY -- Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Benton County Thursday. The incident happened around 3:00 p.m. on Highway 23 at Highway 25 in Foley.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a pick-up driven by 79-year-old Joseph Tracy of Waite Park was headed east on Highway 23 and turning onto northbound Highway 25 when it collided with a westbound pick-up driven by 16-year-old Tyler Brambrink of St. Cloud.

Tyler Brambrink was not hurt, but his passenger, 14-year-old Patrick Brambrink of St. Cloud, along with Tracy's passenger, 75-year-old Alvina Krocak of South Haven, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say Tracy also suffered non-life threatening injuries but did not go to the hospital for treatment.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app