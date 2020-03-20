Three Hurt in Crash in Monticello

MONTICELLO -- Three people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Monticello on Friday afternoon. The incident happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Highway 25 at County Road 37.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a pickup truck was going east on County Road 37 when a car turned in front of it from westbound County Road 37 onto southbound Highway 25. Authorities say the car spun in the intersection and hit a second pickup truck going north on Highway 25.

A passenger in the first truck, 75-year-old Janet Demarais of Buffalo, was taken to Stellis Health Monticello with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the first truck, 77-year-old Henry Knott of Monticello, and the driver of the car, 33-year-old Ashley Bennett of Becker, received non-life threatening injuries but did not seek treatment.

The driver of the second truck, 49-year-old Anthony Sabraski of Monticello, was not hurt.