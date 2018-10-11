Three from Sartell Hurt in Rollover Near Little Falls

LITTLE FALLS -- Three people from Sartell were hurt in a rollover Thursday morning near Little Falls. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 7:00 a.m. on Highway 10.

A pickup driven by 34-year-old Eric Demuth was going east when it crossed a bridge deck over County Road 52 and slid off the road and rolled down a steep embankment.

Demuth and his two passengers, 12-year-old Brooke Demuth and 11-year-old Kamryn Demuth, were all taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with non-life threatening injuries.