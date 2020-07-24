Three Arrested in Morrison County Burglary

SWAN RIVER TOWNSHIP -- Three men were arrested after a Morrison County resident caught them burglarizing their property south of Little Falls.

A resident called 911 after they drove past their property yesterday Thursday morning and noticed an unfamiliar vehicle parked there.

Sheriff's deputies arrived at the home in Swan River Township around 11:45 a.m. and found three men at the scene.

Sheriff's officials say property that was stolen from one of the buildings was found in the suspect's vehicle.

Deputies arrested 34-year-old Cory Sund of Avon, 33-year-old Christopher Dempsey of St. Cloud and 47-year-old Michael Spry of St. Cloud.