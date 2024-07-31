Threat of Thunderstorms Cancels Summertime by George

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The organizers of Summertime by George have canceled the shows for Wednesday, July 31st because of the chance for strong or severe thunderstorms.

The opening act was scheduled to be "Going to the Sun" with the headliner "Rumors & Dreams: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute".

The acts scheduled for next week are "Sawyer's Dream" with headliner "John King".

Summertime by George is a free weekly concert series put on by the St. Cloud Rotary Club. It runs on Wednesdays from mid-June through mid-August.

Beach Boys At The Ledge Amphitheater, 2024 The Beach Boys brought their Endless Summer Gold Tour to The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park in 2024 and brought John Stamos with them for the sold-out show. It was the 2nd time the group played at The Ledge. Check out these pictures of the concert.

LOOK: Biggest Tornadoes in Minnesota of the Past Decade Stacker compiled a list of the biggest tornadoes in Minnesota over the past decade using data from NOAA Gallery Credit: Stacker