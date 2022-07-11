Thomas “Tom” V. Surma, 94, St. Joseph

April 17, 1928 - July 8, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake for Thomas V. Surma, age 94, who passed away Friday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids, as well as one hour prior to the mass on Thursday at church. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 p.m., Wednesday at the funeral home.

Thomas was born April 17, 1928 to Vince and Rose (Struzyk) Surma. Tom grew up in central Minnesota, including St. Wendell, North Prairie, Randall, and Opole. As a young man, he moved to Idaho with his sisters. This is where he met the first love of his life, Geraldine (Geri) Otter. They eloped on April 27, 1950. Tom and Geri moved back to Minnesota where they raised their 14 children. Tom worked in silver mines, building dams, excavating, and plumbing throughout his life. Tom was always proud of the legacy he created with sons, grandsons, and great-grandsons following in his footsteps to become plumbers.

Geri passed away in 1993, after which he met and married the second love of his life, Dorothy Kloster on March 2, 1996. Tom enjoyed tractors, guns, hunting, playing guitar, and most of all spending time with his family. Tom will be remembered for his great sense of humor, strong faith, kindness, and dedication to his family.

Tom is survived by his wife, Dorothy of St. Joseph; children, Kathleen Surma of Avon, Jayne Wruck (Jerry Connor) of Sartell, Jim (Carol) Surma of Moorhead, Peggy (Dick) Fisher of Avon, Karen (Jimm) Legg of Sartell, Theresa (Mike) Eierman of Oshkosh, WI, Mary Jo (Dave) Heine of Mead, WA, David (Julie) Surma of St. Cloud, Nancy Surma of Spokane, WA, Jenny (Steve) Stellmach of Rice, Barb (David) Nodo of Crosby, Jeff (Susie) Surma of Rice, Mike (Alyssa Tetrault) Surma of New Brighton, Lynn (Mike) Mattern of Willmar, and Karen (Dick) Jacobson of Green Isle, 48 grandchildren, 60 great grandchildren; and 10 great great grandchildren.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Ethel; first wife, Geraldine; son, Billy; grandsons, Trever Wruck and Benjamin Rash; sisters, Emily Grimm, Josephine Hanson, Florence Schwintek/Thacker, Helen Hurdt, and Delores Sieben; brother-in-law, Sylvan Eliason; and sons-in-law, Larry Wruck, Dave Spence, and Jerome Surma.

Thank you for your life and for all you have taught us Dad, you will be forever loved and missed.

The family thanks everyone for your expression of sympathy and attendance to the service. No acknowledgments will be sent.