Thomas “Tom” P. Fischer, 91, St. Cloud

November 7, 1929 - December 22, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be private for Thomas “Tom” P. Fischer, 91 of St. Cloud, who passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital due to complications from a stroke. The Rev. Virgil Helmin will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann, St. Cloud.

Tom was born on November 7, 1929 to Emil and Elfriede (Weyrens) Fischer in St. Cloud. He graduated from Cathedral High School in 1947. Following graduation, Tom served with the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1951. On October 12, 1957, Tom was united in marriage to Mary Louise Walsh at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Waite Park.

Tom spent his career at St. Cloud Window until his retirement in 1992. He was a charter member of both Holy Spirit Church and The Knights of Columbus #12098.

Tom’s Catholic faith was very important to him which drove him to be a very devoted husband, dad, grandpa and great grandpa. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, crossword puzzles and playing cribbage for a “buck”. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Mary of St. Cloud; children, Susan (John) Winter of St. Augusta, John (Cindy) Fischer of Rice, Kim (Tim) Billig of Sartell, James (Julie) Fischer of Clearlake and Steven (Melissa) Fischer of Elk River; 15 grandchildren, Joshua, Jessica, Jaime, Sarah, Travis, Amy, Tyler, Caitlin, Angela, Kendra, Jason, Brittnee, Jessica, Allison and Carley; 18 great grandchildren with 3 more due in spring 2021; siblings, Betty Seymour of St. Cloud, and Kay Goering of St. Cloud.

He is preceded in passing by his parents; infant son, Patrick; infant daughter, Ann; great granddaughter, Lauren; brother, Frank; sisters, Mary Jane, Doris and Jeanette.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Catholic Charities Food Shelf.